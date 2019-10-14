Taking all measures to maintain law and order, says J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): After postpaid mobile services were resumed in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir today, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday stated that the administration is taking all measures to maintain law and order in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Dilbag Singh said, "Mobile services have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. No call or information regarding any activity to disturb law and order situation has been received so far by police. We have taken every measure to maintain law and order."



On October 12, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal had said that the all postpaid mobile services, irrespective of the telecom operator will be restored and be functional from 12 noon on Monday.

Addressing an event today, Governor Satya Pal Malik defended the restrictions saying that every life of a Kashmiri was important and announced that Internet services would be restored soon in the region.

All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special powers to the region. (ANI)

