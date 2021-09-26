Taliban accuse Tajikistan of interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Tajikistan is interfering in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy head of the Afghan government formed by the Taliban, said on Sunday.



"Tajikistan interferes in our affairs, for every action there is a reaction," Ghani Baradar said in an interview with al Jazeera TV channel.

A day earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that the movement had sent thousands of fighters to the Afghan province of Takhar, which borders Tajikistan. According to Mujahid, this was needed to counter security threats.

Earlier this month, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon suggested creating "a security belt" around Afghanistan to prevent the potential expansion of terrorist groups. Rahmon was speaking at a joint summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which was focused on the recent developments in Afghanistan.

The Taliban began ramping up their offensive in the spring when foreign troops started their withdrawal from Afghanistan. On August 15, as foreign forces were still in the process of departing, the Taliban entered Kabul. By August 31, the US troops left the country, ending the nearly 20-year mission. Several days later, the Taliban announced the composition of its interim government. (ANI/Sputnik)

