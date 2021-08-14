Taliban advance fuels humanitarian crisis, 400,000 people displaced

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that about 400,000 people have been displaced in the country, including 120,000 who have fled to the capital Kabul, reported NHK World.As widespread fighting intensifies, the United Nations in Afghanistan continues to call for a permanent ceasefire and a negotiated settlement in the interests of the Afghan people, reported UNHCR.The human toll of spiralling hostilities is immense. The United Nations Assistance Mission has warned that without a significant de-escalation in violence, Afghanistan is on course to witness the highest ever number of documented civilian casualties in a single year since the UN's records began, said UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo.Our teams, as part of the broader UN effort, have assessed the needs of almost 400,000 internally displaced civilians this year. Responding initially to the most critical priorities, we are providing food, shelter, hygiene and sanitary kits and other life-saving assistance, together with partners, added Mantoo.UNHCR has called on countries neighbouring Afghanistan to keep their borders open in light of the intensifying crisis in Afghanistan.Ongoing fighting has been reported in 33 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.The overwhelming majority of Afghans forced to flee remain within the country, as close to their homes as fighting will allow. Since the beginning of this year, nearly 120,000 Afghans have fled from rural areas and provincial towns to Kabul province.The anti-government forces are overrunning large parts of the country as the US military proceeds with a withdrawal that is set to finish by the end of the month.Meanwhile, the Taliban declared they had seized the capital of southeastern Paktika Province on Saturday. They are now believed to have taken more than half of the country's 34 provincial capitals.The agency says about 80 per cent of those who have been displaced since May when fighting intensified are women and children, and warns of a heightened humanitarian crisis caused by the lack of support, reported NHK World.Following the deterioration of the security situation, European countries have started evacuating embassy staff, reported NHK World.The UK and Germany said that they will reduce staff at their embassies in Kabul, moving some members to other countries.The UK will send a military unit consisting of 600 troops to help evacuate its nationals.Norway and Denmark said on Friday that they will temporarily close their embassies and evacuate their staff to other countries. (ANI)