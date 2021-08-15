Taliban advance toward Kabul, captures capital of Wardak province

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 15 (ANI): The Taliban has announced the capture of Maidan Shahr, the capital of the central Afghan province of Wardak located 40 kilometres west of Kabul.



The Taliban claimed that they have gained control of the building of the governor administration, the police headquarters, prison and other public buildings.

"Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province, was also conquered. According to the latest information, the governor, the police chief, the central prison and all its facilities were completely under the control of the Mojahedin," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier today, the group claimed control over Jalalabad, the capital city of the Nangarhar province and one of the biggest cities in the country. Kabul now remains the only big city in Afghanistan controlled by an internationally recognised government.

Multiple media reports suggest that the Taliban now control 90 per cent of Afghanistan.

The violence has dramatically surged in Afghanistan after the US drawdown started in May. In the build-up to the August 31 deadline, the Taliban has managed to seize the majority of the territory and key border crossings.

Taliban now hold all border crossings in the country, with Kabul airport remaining the only route out, Sputnik reported citing a US news agency.

In a separate development, the Taliban have entered Kabul, capturing Kabul University in the west of the Afghan capital. The report by the Russian news agency added that the group also raised their flags in one of the capital's districts, near the university. (ANI)

