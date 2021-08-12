Taliban allow safe passage to Ghazni Guv after province falls

The bodyguards of Governor Daoud Laghmani, were reportedly disarmed and were escorted until Kabul based on the agreement between the two sides, media reports said.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) As the Taliban continue its assaults across Afghanistan, the fighters have toppled Ghazni province and the provincial Governor along with the head of national police was allowed to come to Kabul.

The Afghan government though has not confirmed the collapse of Ghazni province, but sources have said that the fighters have entered all government facilities.

If confirmed, Ghazni will be 10th province to be seized by the taliban in just seven days.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in a Twitter post said that the fighters have taken control over the national police headquarters, central prison and other government forces' facilities.

Meanwhile, four government officials along with the provincial Governor of Farah also surrendered to the Taliban and the latter claimed to have taken the national police headquarter in the province.

The Afghan government is yet to comment on the issue.

As the security situation deteriorates day by day, the Afghan government reshuffled its military leadership and appointed Hebtullah Alizai as the new Army chief of staff.

Alizai was previously leading the corps of special operations of the Afghan army.

--IANS

san/ksk/