Taliban-appointed top diplomat, head of US Mission to Afghanistan meet in Qatar: Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 27 (ANI): Acting Afghan Foreign Minister from the Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Wednesday met with the head of the US mission to Afghanistan, Ian McCary, in the Qatari capital of Doha, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.



"Today the US mission chief for Afghanistan in Doha, Ian McCary, & 7-member delegation met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate H.E. Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi," ministry spokesperson, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a tweet.

The officials discussed Afghan-US ties and a number of other linked issues, he added in a follow-up tweet.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country. In the subsequent weeks, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund suspended financial aid to the country.

Additionally, the US also froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank. US President Joe Biden and the other G20 leaders agreed during a virtual meeting to provide humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people instead via the Taliban government. (ANI)

