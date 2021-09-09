Taliban approve nearly 200 individuals including US nationals to leave from Kabul airport

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 9 (ANI): The Taliban have approved nearly 200 people including US citizens to leave Kabul through a Qatari flight, a media report said on Thursday.



However, it remains unclear that how many US citizens or other nationals are among the people who have been allowed to board the Doha flight, CNN reported citing a source on Thursday.

The Taliban thanked Qatar for resuming international flights from Kabul airport.

Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaki, the Taliban's acting foreign minister, thanked Qatari special envoy Mutlaq Al-Qahtani for his country's efforts in restarting flights, CNN said.

So far, US officials have not responded to the development.

On August 31, the US forces left Afghanistan, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

Earlier, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III said that the US has evacuated about 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 1,24,000 civilians from Afghanistan. (ANI)

