Taliban arrests four border guards for removing Pak flag from truck carrying aid

Torkham [Afghanistan] September 22 (ANI): Four Taliban border guards have been arrested for removing the Pakistani flag from the truck which had brought in aid on Sunday, along the Torkham border in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.



Mujahid said that the Taliban condemns the incident which has happened and efforts are put to control the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

The truck from which Taliban border guards had allegedly removed the Pakistani flag was carrying aid and relief sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

In video footage, the incident clearly showed that as soon as the truck entered the Afghan territory which was part of a relief convoy of 17 trucks, Taliban border guards had forcibly removed the Pakistani flag from the vehicle.

The aid carried by truck included 300 tons of foodstuff -wheat flour, rice and edible oil.

Also, a formal ceremony was held near the Tokham border, on this occasion which was attended by seniors from both sides.

Mujahid while expressing anger over the incident said that the whole Taliban leadership was angry upon this incident and those involved would be dealt with severely.

Four more trucks carrying the aid, send by Pakistan on Monday did not bore the Pakistani Flag.

Until the formal handing over ceremony, the environment was very friendly, said an office-bearer of the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 17 informed that his government has started negotiations with the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan. (ANI)

