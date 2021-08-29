Taliban asks Kabul residents to hand over govt vehicles, weapons

Kabul, Aug 29 (IANS) The Taliban has called upon Kabul residents to hand over government vehicles, arms and ammunition if those assets have been left with them, according to the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

All those living in Kabul are informed "to return all government assets including vehicles, arms and ammunition or any other things", Xinhua news agency quoted Mujahid as saying in a Twitter post.