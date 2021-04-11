Taliban attacks rose by 24 pc since US-Taliban peace deal

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 11 (ANI): Taliban attacks have increased by 24 per cent after the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal in February last year, said the head of the Afghan intelligence agency on Sunday, adding that the terrorist group has launched 20,600 attacks since last March.



Addressing the country's Parliamentary committee on internal security, Afghan intelligence chief Ahmad Zia Saraj said that the Taliban has not made any changes in their ideology and that the Turkey conference will not have the expected results, TOLOnews reported.

Siraj said that more than 4,500 Taliban and Daesh members were arrested between March 2020 to March 2021. Out of these, 221 were involved in targeted attacks and bombings.

"Our evaluation based on our information is that the Taliban has not changed, and the Turkey conference might be a conference like the one in Moscow in which some will attend and will return," Saraj said, as quoted by TOLOnews.

Amid the rise in terrorist attacks by the Taliban, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today said he has a clear plan for peace in the country but pointed out that the process should not be hasty.

"Our proposal for the transition from an imposed war to a just and permanent peace is very clear," Ghani said, referring to his proposed plan for peace. "I will not go into details ... any proposals that come from outside, we have the capacity to proposed more inclusive and principled plans."

In February last year, the Taliban had committed to reducing violence as part of a peace agreement negotiated by the US in Doha.

In addition to the mutual release of prisoners, the agreement was expected to launch the intra-Afghan talks and pave the way for ending the almost two-decade-long confrontation between Kabul and the Taliban. (ANI)

