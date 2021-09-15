Taliban claim millions in cash, gold bars seized from Saleh's house handed over to central bank

Recently, Mullah Shahabuddin Delawar, a Taliban member, told TOLO news that they had found $1 million each in two different places of Presidential Palace.

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Taliban have confirmed confiscating more than $6.5 million and 18 gold bricks from the house of former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and handed them over to the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Pajhwok News reported.

A video went viral on social media, in which a person said: "This is the house of Amrullah Saleh when we came here, we found $105,000 and we handed them over to the Governor."

The man said: "Today we found $6.2 million and nearly 18 gold bricks and we will hand them over to our leaders."

The video clip shows several people counting and taking pictures of dollars bundles and gold bricks, the report said.

The location of Saleh's house was not specified in the video clip, but it shows it is in Panjsher province.

The Taliban launched attacks on the province about two weeks ago and gained control of the province on September 6.

On Monday, secretary of Zabihullah Mujahid, Mohammad Bilal Karimi said that he could not confirm the report about dollars and gold.

Karimi posted the video of dollars and gold on his twitter account, saying: "The Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate have found more than $6 million and 18 gold bricks from the house of Ashraf Ghani's first deputy, Amrullah Saleh."

However, a source in Da Afghanistan Bank also said that the money and gold had been handed over to the bank.

But an individual, who did not want to be named and described himself as a member of the anti-Taliban front in Panjsher, told Pajhwok that the report of recovery of money and gold from Amrullah Saleh's house was untrue, the report said.

On August 15, President Ashraf Ghani left the country unexpectedly on the day the Taliban took over Kabul and later he was accused of taking millions of dollars out of the country.

