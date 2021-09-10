Taliban closes bank accounts of ex-Afghan govt officials

Kabul, Sep 10 (IANS) The Taliban have closed the bank accounts of some officials from the former Ashraf Ghani government, most of them who fled Afghanistan after the August 15 fall of Kabul, the media reported.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban Cultural Commission, but he did not reveal the names of the affected former officials, TOLO News reported.