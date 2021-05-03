Taliban conducts 141 attacks in 24 hrs in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 3 (IANS) The Taliban has conducted 141 attacks in Afghanistan over the last 24 hours, mostly in Uruzgan, Zabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces, sources said.

Information obtained by TOLO News shows that at least 20 people were killed in the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said that more than 100 Taliban fighters were also killed in the last 24 hours.