Taliban conducts 141 attacks in 24 hrs in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 3 (IANS) The Taliban has conducted 141 attacks in Afghanistan over the last 24 hours, mostly in Uruzgan, Zabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces, sources said.
Information obtained by TOLO News shows that at least 20 people were killed in the attacks.
Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry said that more than 100 Taliban fighters were also killed in the last 24 hours.
The militant group has however, rejected the figure.
Data collected by TOLO News revealed that in the last 30 days, 438 members of Afghan forces and civilians were killed and more than 500 others were injured.
The data shows that 190 bombings, targeted attacks and offensives took place in the last month.
The figures come as US forces started their withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.
The Defence Ministry said that Camp Antonik in the Washir district in the southern province of Helmand was officially handed over to the Afghan National Army's 215 Maiwand Corp on Sunday.
The Ministry said the camp will be used as a base for Afghan special forces.
