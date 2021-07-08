  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Taliban continue to claim more territory as fighting heats up in Qala-e-Naw

Taliban continue to claim more territory as fighting heats up in Qala-e-Naw

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 8th, 2021, 23:20:17hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
>--IANS
hamza/vd

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features