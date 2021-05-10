Taliban declares ceasefire during Eid

Kabul, May 10 (IANS) The Taliban militant outfit has announced a three-day ceasefire with the Afghan government during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, a spokesman said on Monday.

"To provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere for our compatriots to celebrate this joyous Eid al-Fitr with a greater peace of mind, all Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate (name of the ousted Taliban regime) are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid," Xinhua news agency quoted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying on Twitter.