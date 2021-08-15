Taliban enters Kabul from all sides amid negotiations with Afghan government

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 15 (ANI): Faced with little or no resistance, the Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides as negotiations are underway between the terrorist group and the Afghan government.



Taliban has now ordered its members to wait near Kabul gates and not attempt to enter the city, TOLO News reported.

Earlier today, the Taliban had announced the capture of Maidan Shahr, the capital of the central Afghan province of Wardak, located 40 kilometres west of Kabul. The Taliban claimed that they have gained control of several public office buildings.

Contrary to the evidence on the ground, the Taliban said that they will not enter Kabul by force. The group said that talks are underway with the other side to negotiate entering Kabul in a secure environment.

Afghanistan's Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. Mirzakwal assured Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city.

This comes as multiple media reports suggest that the Taliban entered Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, meeting little resistance.

As the Taliban gained ground in all key cities except Kabul, the Biden administration on Saturday authorised the deployment of additional 1,000 troops in Afghanistan, raising the number of American troops in the war-torn country to 5,000 to ensure a safe and orderly drawdown of personnel.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to reduce the violence.

A State Department spokesperson said Blinken emphasised the US' commitment to a strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Afghan government. (ANI)

