Taliban failed to fulfil their commitments, says Former Afghan President Karzai

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 20 (ANI): Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said that the Taliban have not fulfilled the commitments regarding the education of girls, women's rights, and the national flag.



Karzai in his recent interview said that the Taliban have pledged education of girls, women's rights, the national flag, and other national values but no implementation of the promises has been seen yet, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

He said that during his interactions with the Taliban, he has focused mainly on three things which are girls' education, women's prestige in the Afghan society, and an all-inclusive government.

The former president has added that the people of Afghanistan need a government in which they can live without intimidation, fear, have good relations with the world, work for development, and let people live in joy, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

"We need a cabinet that represents the entire Afghanistan, women and people from all ethnicities are seen in that, but what the Taliban has declared does not meet the definition," said Karzai.

On the closure of girls' schools, the former president said that there is no way for the development of the country except for the education of girls.

Further, Karzai said that Afghan people are still afraid of their future especially when it comes to the future of their daughters and the so-called monopolized cabinet has arisen worries among the people, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The Taliban have ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and though the outfit has sought to project greater moderation in recent years, many Afghans remain sceptical.

Also, appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition, with no women included shows lies in store for the Afghan women. (ANI)

