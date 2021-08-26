Taliban forcefully captured Afghanistan; India's policy is never compromise with terrorist organisation: BJD

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Taliban are a conglomeration of a few terrorist groups and India has never compromised with a terrorist organisation, said Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya on Thursday.



Acharya said that the BJD will be attending the all-party meeting called by the Central government today to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-ravaged country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of all the political parties on development in war-torn Afghanistan.

Speaking to ANI on the meeting called by the Centre, Acharya appreciated the government's gesture and affirmed that the BJD is going to attend the meeting.

The BJD leader termed the situation in Afghanistan 'precarious and alarming' and the Taliban 'a conglomeration of a few terrorist groups'. "Taliban have forcefully captured Afghanistan. India has always had a policy to never compromise with a terrorist organisation," he said.

Acharya added that Afghanistan being India's neighbouring country, the current situation in Afghanistan has a huge impact on India.

"The leaders of Pakistan ruling party are openly declaring that Taliban will intervene in Kashmir and hand it over to Pakistan. Though it seems funny on the surface, we need to take such statements seriously," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged country as the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on August 15 and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)

