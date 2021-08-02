Taliban has changed since 20 yrs ago, more cruel now: Ghani

Ghani made the remarks on Sunday while addressing the inauguration event of what the Presidential Palace termed "electronic governance", reports TOLO News.

Kabul, Aug 2 (IANS) In remarks amid the escalating violence in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani has said that the Taliban has changed since 20 years ago, adding that the turnaround has "been negative" and the group is more "cruel" now.

"What is their (Taliban militants) change? They have become more cruel, more oppressive, more non-Muslim," Ghani said.

"They will not engage in meaningful negotiations unless the situation changes on the battlefield; therefore, we should have a clear stance. For this, there is a need for a countrywide mobilisation," the President added.

One of the main problems on the battlefield, according to Ghani, is the delay of payments to security force members.

He asked government officials to avoid corruption and don't make him "ashamed" among Afghanistan's partners.

--IANS

ksk/