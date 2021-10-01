Taliban-IS(K) rivalry suspected in blasts, shootings in central Afghan province

Some local sources claimed that Taliban fighters exchanged fire and blasts with Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-K) fighters in the area. Casualties from both sides are expected, Raha News Agency reported.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) A number of explosions followed by some shootings were reported on Friday from Charikar district in Afghanistan's central Parwan province.

However, some other sources said it was due to an operation of Taliban fighters against a local warlord associated with the ousted government. The Taliban are yet to make any comment.

As per earlier reports, Daesh fighters have been sighted in Herat province.

"Since some days, fighters associated with Daesh have been seen in Obe city and nearby areas, especially the main bazaar of the city," said local sources in Herat, Raha News Agency reported.

Riding horses, Daesh fighters were seen moving to different areas of the city, the local residents added.

Rejecting the claim, a Taliban official said that Islamic Emirate forces are everywhere to establish security at all areas of Herat province.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Daesh had described them as 'infidels' and announced that they will target the Taliban leaders.

Since then, in several attacks in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, many Taliban fighters have been killed.

This comes as General Mark Milly, the chief of staff of America's army, told the Senate that Al-Qaeda has not cut ties with the Taliban. He said in 12 to 36 months, under the Taliban, Al-Qaeda will rebuild itself, the report said.

--IANS

san/arm