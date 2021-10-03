Taliban 'kill' IS terrorists in Kabul during operation

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 4 (ANI): The Taliban have killed IS affiliates during an operation in District 17 of Kabul city on Sunday evening, a media report said.



The Taliban on Sunday evening launched an operation in District 17 of Kabul city against a Daesh hideout, TOLOnews reported citing a security source.

The operation ended after Daesh fighters were killed and no details were available about casualties, added TOLOnews.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 12 people were killed and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital.

Qari Saeed Khosty, the Taliban's spokesperson, said that three people had been detained in connection with the incident. The incident took place in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased. The rise in terrorist attacks raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups. (ANI)



