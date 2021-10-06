Taliban launches operation against Daesh in Kabul's Paghman district

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday launched an operation against a Daesh hideout in Kabul's Paghman district.

As per Information and Culture Deputy Minister Zabihullah Mujahid, four Daesh members were arrested.



"The Islamic Emirate forces launched an operation against a Daesh hideout in Kabul's Paghman district on Tuesday evening, information and culture deputy minister Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding four Daesh members were arrested," tweeted Tolo News.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Daesh terrorists against them have increased. The rise in terrorist attacks raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups. (ANI)

