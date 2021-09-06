Taliban leader meets Chinese ambassador in Kabul, discuss bilateral issues

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 6 (ANI): Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanifi, the deputy head of the Taliban's political office on Monday met with the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu, a Taliban spokesperson said.



"Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanifi, deputy head of the Taliban's political office, met with the Chinese ambassador to Kabul on Monday and discussed bilateral issues, said Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem, adding that the ambassador pledged China's continued humanitarian aid," Tolo News tweeted.

China on Monday reiterated its stance on the Afghan issue and expressed its "support" to Afghanistan in forming an open, inclusive and broadly representative government, Global Times reported.

Chinese state media reported at a routine press conference, Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that China's position on the Afghan issue is consistent and clear-cut. "We always respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and support the Afghan people in independently choosing a development path suited to their national conditions," he added.

"We also support Afghanistan in forming an open, inclusive and broadly representative government, pursuing moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely fighting against all kinds of terrorist forces and developing friendly relations with other countries, especially neighboring countries," Wang said.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday said at a press conference that the Afghan Taliban expressed hope for cooperation with China in many fields including economy, trade and infrastructure construction, including irrigation and electricity power projects, natural gas pipelines, Global Times reported.

Mujahid also said that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the formation of the new government will be made in the next few days.

According to Chinese state media, "Mujahid said that the Taliban wants to establish good relations with the world and China is a significant part of it. China is a big economic power and Afghanistan needs its support for reconstruction and development."

Earlier today, the Taliban had announced that Panjshir became the last Afghan province to fall under the control of the Taliban. However, resistance forces immediately rejected the claim

Citing Tolo News, Chinese state media reported that the Taliban had invited Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, China, and Iran to attend the new government formation ceremony. (ANI)

