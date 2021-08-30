Taliban must fulfill its commitments: US

Washington [US] August 30 (ANI): US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington expects that the Taliban must 'follow through' on its commitments.



These developments came after the Taliban previously made clear that "they would like to see an American diplomatic presence remain in Kabul," Pakistan Today reported citing Ned Price.

"We have heard a range of statements from the Taliban. Some of them have been positive, some of them have been constructive but ultimately what we will be looking for, what our international partners will be looking for are deeds, not words," Price added.

Price also said that the US is not coordinating with the Haqqani network in Afghanistan.

The US had designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist group in 2012, is now a part of the government in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country, said Jason Criss Howk, writing in Clearance Jobs.

During the discussion, Price also reaffirmed that the US military is leaving by August 31, as reported by Pakistan Times.

US is "handing the [Hamid Karzai International] airport back to the Afghan people. What we are doing is trying to lay the diplomatic groundwork and the technical groundwork," he said.

After the hostile takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

Experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst also said that women are scared out of the Taliban minds. (ANI)