Taliban needs legitimacy at home in order to gain international recognition, says former President Karzai

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 (ANI): Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai said that the Taliban needs legitimacy nationally in order to gain recognition by the international community.



In an interview with Voice of America (VOA), he advised the Taliban to gain national legitimacy through elections or by holding a Loya Jirga (a national grand assembly), reported Tolo News.

Further, Karzai also said the Islamic Emirate should have a constitution to run the country.

"National legitimacy and international recognition are important. Steps should be taken, and the first step should be paving the way for national legitimacy via a Loya Jirga or enforcing the Afghanistan constitution. National legitimacy is acquired either through elections or by holding a Loya Jirga," he said.

Karzai also said that Pakistan should not interfere in Kabul's internal affairs. He stated that Pakistan should base its relations with Afghanistan on international norms and principles, adding that it cannot represent Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

"These days Pakistan speaks in a way as if it represents us. No, Pakistan is not the representative of Afghanistan or its people," he added.

Meanwhile, a number of international relations analysts said holding a Loya Jirga is not practical at the current time and that the world should find alternative ways for engaging with the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News.

"By now no government has recognized the Taliban government and this is bad for the people because the people are living in poverty. The world should engage with the government (Islamic Emirate)," said Ahmad Khan Andar, an international relations analyst.

"In the current bad economic situation, the government cannot hold a Loya Jirga. Other alternatives should be sought for international recognition," said Khawja Fahim Abbas, a university lecturer. (ANI)