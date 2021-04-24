Taliban negotiators left for Pakistan to 'consult' leadership

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 24 (ANI): Ahead of Turkey summit on Afghanistan's peace, Taliban negotiator has left for Pakistan from Doha to consult and seek guidance from their "leadership", Tolonews reports.



The Taliban's delegation visited Pakistan to seek "guidance" from Pakistani intelligence agencies.

"Whenever there is a stalemate in the talks in Qatar, they (Taliban) say that we are going to consult our elders, in reality, 'elders' means that 'we are going to seek suggestions from the ISI and the (Pakistani) army,'" said Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

This comes as the Taliban blamed the extension of the US presence in Afghanistan as the main cause for their non-participation in the Turkey summit which has been postponed from April 24 to May 4.

Last week, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had said the announcement of the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan will require that Pakistan make a decision on its Afghan policy -- whether to opt for cooperation or enmity with its neighbour.

Ghani said, "After two years, we are fully prepared for the day and we have a comprehensive plan for their withdrawal." He added that "Today, it is a day of decision for Pakistan".

The US has announced that all its troops will be out of Afghanistan by September 11.

US President Joe Biden earlier this month had said that the United States will start its final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (ANI)

