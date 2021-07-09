Taliban now claim to control 85% of Afghanistan

Taliban militants are continuing to make rapid military advances across Afghanistan as western forces withdraw after two decades of conflict.

Kabul, July 9 (IANS) Islamist insurgents now claim to control 85 per cent of Afghanistan as the US-led mission draws to a close and Britain's military chief describes the situation as "pretty grim", Sky News reported.

The report said that the Islamist insurgents now claim to control 85 per cent of the country, having overrun areas bordering five countries -- Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan -- prompting Afghan security personnel to flee.

At least 56 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the last week alone, according to the World Health Organization.

The head of the UK armed forces, General Nick Carter, has described the situation as "pretty grim", as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled the end of Britain's military mission in the country.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has sought to reassure Russia and other nations in the central Asia region that it did not pose a threat and insisted that it would do all it could to stop the Islamic State (IS) from operating on the Afghan territory, while seeking to wipe out drug production, the report said.

It has also been reported that the Taliban is discussing a possible ceasefire with the Afghan government and would halt its offensive if the talks in Doha are successful.

