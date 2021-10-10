'Taliban ready to set up inclusive but not selective govt'

In response to the western pressures for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, Shaheen said that they have included ethnic minorities in their caretaker government and will soon add women in, reports Khaama Press.

Kabul, Oct 10 (IANS) The Taliban is ready to set up an inclusive government in Afghanistan but not a selective one, said Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesperson in Doha.

The Taliban's interim cabinet is not only criticized by the international community but also by the people in Afghanistan as it does not include women and non-Taliban figures.

Shaheen added that the west must respect the wishes of the Afghan people.

The remarks come as the Taliban delegation led by the acting foreign minister Amir Khan Motaqi met with a US delegation in Doha and will continue talking on Sunday.

They are discussing ways to evacuate Afghans among other political issues.

--IANS

ksk/