Taliban reiterate commitment to ensuring security of foreign diplomats

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 (ANI): Taliban on Friday reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security of foreign diplomats in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.



Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi said that ensuring the safety of foreign diplomats and envoys is the responsibility of the Taliban and added that they can come to eth ministry anytime they want to, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted Kabul-based diplomats and envoys on Thursday evening and the first deputy of Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also attended the banquet.

The acting foreign minister who was addressing the guests said that they would like to have good governance inside the country and friendly relations with the neighbouring countries and the world, reported Khaama Press.

"We not only want positive relations based on our shared interests with the US but with our neighbours, Islamic world, Gulf states, regional and European countries," said Motaqi.

Motaqi also said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is respecting all the legitimate demands of the world and wants the same from the international community, reported Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, contrary to the commitments of the Taliban, they are just doing the opposite.

Despite the Taliban announcing a general amnesty in Afghanistan, the country is witnessing intense violence against the minorities and people who worked for the democratically elected Afghan government.

The Taliban is also hunting for women journalists and activists in the country.

Moreover, the international communities have expressed that the trajectory of their relationship with the Taliban and support to the group will depend entirely on what it does, not just on what it says. (ANI)

