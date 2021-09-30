Taliban say govt employees will get paid, money transfer allowed

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): The Taliban announced that they had partly or completely paid salaries of staff in five ministries namely education, higher education, public health, finance, and the central bank, a media report said.



The Taliban are also working on a mechanism based on which they will pay the salaries of all the government employees, Khaama Press reported on Wednesday.

Abdul Salaam Hanafi, the Taliban's acting deputy prime minister, said that they have established an exclusive commission to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The commission has allowed all the private banks in Afghanistan to conduct money transfers in order for the traders to access their money and import food ingredients and medicine, Hanafi said.

"We have created this exclusive commission so that we address the ongoing economic problem, a spike in prices, and preparation for the upcoming winter season." Khaama Press quoted Hanafi as saying.

Calling on the US to release the country's assets, Hanafi stressed that the money belongs to the people of Afghanistan, not to any government. (ANI)

