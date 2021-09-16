Taliban seize truck carrying arms and ammunition to Pakistan: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 16 (ANI): The Taliban have seized a truck loaded with arms and ammunition, which was headed to Pakistan.



This comes amid reports that weapons left by US forces in Afghanistan are being smuggled across the border into Pakistan.

In Afghanistan's Kandahar province, the Taliban foiled an attempt to transfer weapons to Pakistan, Pakistani vernacular media reported.

According to a media report, arms being transported to Pakistan were seized in Kandahar. A truck coming from Helmand province of Afghanistan was stopped in Daman district of Kandahar and a large number of arms were recovered during the search, Daily Ausaf reported.

It further reported that the Taliban recovered weapons and ammunition from the truck's caches. According to the Taliban commander, arms were being smuggled into Pakistan for terrorism through Chaman. The Taliban have arrested the truck driver and transferred him to an unknown location for interrogation.

The commander said that the operation was carried out on a tip-off and the driver was being interrogated. He said that Afghan territory will not be used against any country, not a single weapon can be allowed to be transferred to any country, Daily Ausaf reported.

On August 15, Kabul had fallen to the Taliban and since then people are in a state of terror with increasing cases of human rights abuses being reported from several parts of the country.

After its hostile takeover by Afghanistan, the Taliban got hold of USD 85 billion worth of weapons that were left behind by the western superpower, Donald Trump Jr said last month.

The US troops have left behind all this equipment as taking them back to the country is not an economic task while National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had also stated that "the Taliban probably would not give such materiel back to the US at the airport," The News International reported.

The Taliban also ordered Afghans to hand over vehicles, weapons, ammunition and other government property to concerned authorities. (ANI)

