Taliban shadow governor for Nimruz among 25 killed in Afghan forces operations in Zaranj, Taliqan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 7 (ANI): Taliban's shadow governor for Nimruz Province was among 25 terrorists killed in security operations conducted by Afghan defence forces in Zaranj and Taliqan cities of Afghanistan on Friday night.



According to the Afghan defence ministry, the Shadow governor of Taliban for Dasht-e-Archi District of Kunduz province was also killed in the operations.

"Abdul Khaliq, Taliban's shadow governor for Nimruz Province was killed along with 14 terrorists after #AAF targeted their gathering in Zaranj city last night," Afghan defence ministry spokesperson Fawad Aman tweeted.

"Shadow governor district of Taliban for Dasht Archi of Konduz province was killed along with 11 terrorists during ANDSF and Public Uprising Forces in outskirts of Taliqan city, Taliban provincial capital yesterday," he further tweeted.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

The Taliban forces have also taken control over several districts of Kandahar and have detained hundreds of residents whom they accuse of association with the government. The Taliban have reportedly killed some detainees, including relatives of provincial government officials and members of the police and army.

In another recent development, civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 reached record levels with over 1,659 people killed and 3,254 others wounded.

The rise is mainly due to a spike in violence in May that corresponded with the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Moreover, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday that they will continue their attacks on Afghan officials, after a car bomb attack on the country's acting defence minister General Bismillah Mohammadi's house.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will be meeting on Friday, August 6, under Indian Presidency to discuss the surge in violence by the Taliban in Afghanistan post US drawdown. (ANI)

