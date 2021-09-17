Taliban should be given time to run Afghanistan: Pak Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the Taliban should be given time to form a government and run their country's affairs.



He made these remarks during a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Islamabad on Thursday, Dawn newspaper reported.

The report further said matters relating to evacuation from Afghanistan and humanitarian assistance for Afghan citizens were discussed during the meeting.

The Taliban last week formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition.

Many experts believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the outfit on all possible fronts.

Although the international community have stepped up humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan, however, they are far from recognising the Taliban government.

Earlier this week, Grandi had appealed for "urgent and sustained" support for Afghans inside the country and for refugees who have fled abroad. "The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains desperate," said Grandi after concluding his three-day visit to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"And if public services and the economy collapse, we will see even greater suffering, instability, and displacement both within and outside the country," Grandi warned.

He further said that the international community must therefore engage with Afghanistan to prevent a bigger humanitarian crisis that will have global implications. (ANI)

