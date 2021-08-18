  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Taliban should realise they also have 'mothers-sisters': Livid Muslim women activists

Taliban should realise they also have 'mothers-sisters': Livid Muslim women activists

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 18th, 2021, 12:20:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Quaid Najmi
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features