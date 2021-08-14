Taliban takes over Asadabad city, bringing 20 provincial capitals under its control

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday captured Asadabad city, capital of Kunar province, bringing 20 provincial capitals under their control.



Citing locals, Xinhua reported that Asadabad city, capital of Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province fell to the Taliban.

Earlier, the Taliban claimed control over the capital of the south-eastern Afghan province of Paktika, Sharana, and Logar' provincial capital Pul-e-Alam city.

The violence has dramatically increased in Afghanistan after the US and allies started to pull out troops, resulting in the terrorists seizing vast territories.

This comes as the Taliban has managed to get hold of half of the country's 34 provincial capitals and now control roughly two-thirds of Afghanistan with the complete pullback of foreign troops just two weeks away. (ANI)

