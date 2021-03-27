Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay past May 1

"All responsibility for the prolongation of war, death and destruction will be on the shoulders of those whom committed this violation," dpa news agency quoted the insurgent group as saying in a statement on Friday.

Kabul, March 27 (IANS) Taliban militants have warned that they will resume attacks against foreign forces if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline, in response to US President Joe Biden offering an unclear timetable on when American troops would be pulled back.

The May 1 deadline is part of an agreement the US administration under former President Donald Trump signed with the Taliban in February 2020 in Doha.

It is now under review by the Biden administration.

Under the deal, the US promised to withdraw all US and international forces from Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban vowed to cut ties with Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

Since the signing of the deal, there have been no attacks on US-led NATO forces in the country.

However, the Taliban has intensified attacks against the Afghan government.

In addition, there is no tangible progress in ongoing peace talks between the representatives of the Taliban and the government that started in September 2020.

On Thursday, Biden said that he "can't picture" US troops still being in Afghanistan next year, but he did not offer a precise timetable.

The Taliban called Biden's remarks "vague" and emphasised that the Doha agreement is the best option to end the past 20 years of war.

The group added that it was committed to its part under the deal.

