Taliban to ban Pak's PIA if ticket prices not changed

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Afghanistans Civil Aviation Administration said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Kam Air, a private Afghan airline, will be banned from operating flights from Kabul to Islamabad if they do not charge the same price as they did prior to the Taliban takeover.

In a statement, the Administration said that the two airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules, Khaama Press reported.