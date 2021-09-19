Taliban to establish potent, effective administration for women under Sharia law

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 20 (ANI): After banning girls to attend secondary and high schools, the Taliban on Sunday said that they will establish a potent and effective administration for women under the Sharia law.



Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that they will establish for women a potent and effective administration under the Sharia law, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Mujahid said that the administration will be created in the framework of Islamic principles and there is no need of giving it the name of a ministry or sub-division of the ministry.

The Taliban on Saturday had replaced the sign at the entrance of the Ministry of Women Affairs building to Ministry for the 'Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice'.

The new developments come as the Taliban has repeatedly said women have the right to education, work. However, recently some of the caretaker cabinet officials have said women cannot work together with men.

Mujahid in his recent interview said that the women's ministry of the previous government was the so-called administration of women and has done nothing for the betterment of the lives of Afghan women, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

Mujahid added that despite the existence of the ministry, the women in rural areas were not given their basic rights.

Earlier, the Taliban announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

But, the older generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The Taliban have ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and though the outfit has sought to project greater moderation in recent years, many Afghans remain sceptical.

Also, appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition, with no women included shows lies in store for the Afghan women. (ANI)

