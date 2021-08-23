Taliban warns against extending Aug 31 deadline

Kabul, Aug 23 (IANS) The Taliban will not extend the August 31 deadline for the current evacuation mission, a spokesman has said.
Taliban spokesman, Muhammad Suhail Shaheen told BBC amid reports that the UK will press for a deadline extension for international evacuations beyond August 31.
"Foreign forces should withdraw on the deadline they have announced earlier. Otherwise, it is a clear violation," Shaheen said.
The spokesman added the Taliban's reaction to such a move would be a decision for the group's leadership.
Thousands of Afghans are continuing to try and flee the country ahead of the end-of-the-month deadline, with many citing fear of life under Taliban rule.
It is unclear whether international flights will be allowed in and out of the country once international forces leave and cease control of the airport.
--IANS
san/vd