Taliban's commitment not to allow Afghan soil for terrorism should be implemented: Jaishankar at G20 meet

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Taliban's commitment not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) while urging the international community to come together in response to humanitarian needs in the war-torn country.



The minister said the world expects a broad-based inclusive process in Afghanistan that involves representation from all sections of Afghan society.

Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Afghanistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.

"International community must come together in response to humanitarian needs. Assistance providers must be accorded unimpeded, unrestricted and direct access," he tweeted.

"The world expects a broad-based inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of Afghan society," he said.

India's engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people, said Jaishankar

"UNSC resolution 2593, which reflects global sentiment, should continue to guide our approach," he said.

Jaishankar is in New York for United Nations General Assembly meeting.

The minister since Tuesday held several bilateral meetings including with the leadership from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia.

Earlier, Jaishankar also met his counterparts from France, UK, and Saudi Arabia and discussed issues associated with Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York. (ANI)