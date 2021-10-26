'Taliban's denial of cooperating with US to control Al Qaeda is war announcement'

Speaking to Fox News, the Senator from South Carolina said: "Afghanistan is like a freefall. Al Qaeda is flourishing there, IS (Islamic State) is getting stronger," Khaama Press reported.

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said that the Taliban's denial to cooperate with the US to contain terror groups like the Al Qaeda is a war announcement against America, the media reported on Tuesday.

He also accused the Taliban of policing Al Qaeda.

Graham called Afghanistan the biggest national security threat in the near term and its humanitarian situation as te largest disaster on the planet which is getting worse.

Terming Joe Biden as "the most incompetent President", the Senator said that his plans on Afghanistan did not work and if there is someone to blame for the looming crisis in the war-torn nation, then "Biden should look in the mirror".

"President Joe Biden turned down military advice. They don't know if there is 350 or 700 American left behind but we do know that there are thousands of Afghans who fought along our side that have been left behind," Graham added.

--IANS

ksk/