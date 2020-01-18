Talks being held with Shaheen Bagh protesters to agitate without blocking roads

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Amidst ongoing protests in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register for Citizens (NRC), Southeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Saturday said that talks are being held with the protesters to persuade them to stage agitation without blocking the roads.

"We are continuously in talks with protestors that protest can be held peacefully without blocking any road. Protest on a major road only hampers daily life activities," DCP Chinmoy Biswal said.The remarks came after the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to look into the matter of blockage of Kalindi Kunj road due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.He urged the locals of the area to follow High Court's orders. "Our priority is to maintain law and order. But everyone in this protest is a common citizen so we do not want to take strict action," he rued.The court in its recent order had also directed the police to consider the plight of students who have to travel to schools and also have board examinations.Justice Navin Chawla has further directed the police to consider the representation of the Federation of Sarita Vihar Resident's welfare association.The association had moved the court claiming that there are many students who are facing difficulties during board examinations as the area is closed since December 15, due to ongoing protests against the Act.Protests are going on across the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)