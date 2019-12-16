Talks between teachers' delegation, police failed

<br>Speaking to IANS, after the meeting one of the professor who wished anonymity said, "It looks that the Delhi police is adamant on framing charges against all 52 detained students."

The meeting between the two parties was called after hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO to protest against the police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

"We had asked them to release all the detained students, remove police force from the university campus and also to make sure that no cases were registered against the students," the professor told IANS.

"None of the demands were agreed," he added. Though the professor didn't name all the participants from the police's side in meeting he mentioned that the DCP Central and the PRO of Delhi police, M.S. Randhawa were present in the meeting. No immediate comments were available from the Police. The number of protesters swelled up after the talks failed between the teachers' delegation and the police. (Rohan Agarwal can be contacted at rohan.a@ians.in)