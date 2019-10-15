Talks of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' not right: Akal Takht Chief

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Akal Takht Chief Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its talks of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and said that people of all religions and faiths live in the country which is the beauty of India.

"Sikhs, Christians, Jews, Parsees live in India and many languages are spoken here. The talks of making our country a Hindu Rashtra is a very wrong idea. This should not happen," Giani Harpreet Singh told ANI."RSS talks about making India into a Hindu Rashtra which is not right. These ideas are very dangerous for the idea of India," he added.Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 8 had said that the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation and the identity of the country's nature are "clear, well-thought-of and firm" that Bharat is "Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra"."It is quite evident that the service mentality and devotion of Swayamsevaks have created a trust all over the country. However, attempts are being made to create distrust, fear and hostility among sections who have not yet come in contact with the Sangh. The Sangh is organising the Hindu society: a relentless and misconstrued campaign is going on to extrapolate this to mean that it harbours hatred against those sections, especially Muslims and Christians, who do not call themselves Hindu," Bhagwat said.The RSS chief went on say that there is an "orchestrated effort to malign the Hindu society and Hindutva through a number of baseless and slanderous allegations". (ANI)