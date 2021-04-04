Tamil actors, cinema play crucial role in forming state government

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actors and cinema personalities play a key role in Tamil Nadu politics which is centred on Tamil identity and language. It is said that the relationship between cinema and politics is symbiotic in Tamil Nadu.



Several chief ministers of the state including MG Ramachandran, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa had a cinema background.

CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi were both scriptwriters who produced powerful dialogues and went on to become chief ministers while MG Ramachandran was known for his strong screen presence.

In the highly masculinised world of Kollywood, Jayalalithaa has acted in over 140 films and served four times as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil cinema has become the key vehicle for promoting Dravidian politics centred on Tamil identity and language.

As for actors participating in the ongoing assembly election in the state, Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan is making an electoral debut by contesting from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency in the state.

DMK president MK Stalin who has acted in a few films is Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance Chief Minister candidate and is contesting from Kolathur assembly constituency.

More than this, Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin a leading actor in Tamil cinema and DMK's youth wing Secretary is contesting in Chennai Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency.

Popular south Indian actor Kushboo Sundar is contesting from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Seeman, a director and actor who started the Naam Tamilar Party a decade ago, is contesting from the Tiruvottiyur constituency.

Actress, film director and politician from Tamil Nadu, Sripriya is contesting in the Mylapore assembly constituency.

Lyricist and actor Snehan is contesting from the Virugambakkam assembly constituency for the MNM party.

Rajinikanth, the superstar of Tamil cinema who was expected to start a political party for decades, has taken a decision not to enter politics before the official announcement of the assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

