Tamil couple ties knot, exchanges garlands 60 ft under water

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) A couple in Tamil Nadu tied the knot 60 feet under water in the Bay of Bengal near the coast off Neelankarai in the south of Chennai.

V. Chinnadurai and S. Swetha, both software engineers, married under water on Monday morning and exchanged garlands.

Chinnadurai, the groom, said that he and Swetha dived under water during the auspicious time before 7:30 a.m., following the priest's directives. Incidentally, the groom is a licenced scuba diver while the bride only started to learn scuba diving a month ago to be ready for her marriage.