Tamil delicacies lined up for Modi, Xi

Modi and Xi will enjoy Tamil delicacies for dinner on Friday.

While Modi has reached a beach resort near Mamallapuram, Xi has just set his foot on Chennai soil. He will be reaching Mamallapuram in the evening.

Both the leaders will view three famous monuments -- Five Rathas, Arjuna Penance and the Shore Temple.

The Five Monoliths or Five Rathas: This group is cut out solid rocks. These are five free standing monolithic temples. However, without any historical links with the five Pandava brothers- Yudhishthira, Bheema, Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva and their wife Draupadi in the Indian epic Mahabharat.

In the midst of the Five Rathas there is also a huge elephant sculpture and also that of a lion. Arjuna Penance: One of the magnificent monuments of Mahabalipuram is the Arjuna Penance. On a large boulder several rows of Hindu Gods have been chiseled all facing towards a sage/person who is on a penance standing on his left leg. Apart from the Gods, images of hunters, sages, animals and others have been carved out. The image of Lord Shiva is also carved on the right side of the person on penance. It is said, Mahabharat hero Arjuna was standing in penance to seek the Pasupathastra from Lord Shiva. Shore Temple: Close to the sea is the Shore Temple built during 700-728 AD. It is a three shrine configuration - two dedicated to Lord Shiva and one for Lord Vishnu. According to the local populace, during the 2004 December tsunami, several rock sculptures were exposed. According to legend, the shore temple is part of the seven temples or seven pagodas and six of them were submerged under the sea. The two leaders will also enjoy the dance programme by students of Kalakshetra Foundation near the Shore Temple. Later they will have dinner together and taste Tamil delicacies, said an official. According to an Indian official, the Chinese delegation will be about 100. The Chinese delegation led by Xi also includes Ding Xuexiang, Member of Political Bureau, CPC Central Committee, Member of Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, Yang Jiechi, Member of Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, State Councillor and Foreign Minister, HE Lifeng, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission and others. It is learnt the Chinese officials had come to Tamil Nadu to take a look at the possibilities of holding the summit in Mamallapuram. Both the leaders prefer such informal summit and it has resulted in positive developments in the bilateral issues. The two leaders had earlier had such informal meeting at Wuhan in China.