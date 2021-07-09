Tamil Maanila Cong urges Centre, state to reduce taxes on fuel

In a statement on Friday, the senior leader urged the Central government to form an expert committee and asked it to implement the recommendations of that committee to reduce the price of fuel.

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) Tamil Maanila Congress Chief and former Union Shipping Minister, G.K. Vasan, has appealed to both the Central and state governments to reduce the excise duty and value added tax (VAT) on auto fuel. He said the hike in fuel prices is affecting the lives of people.

The former Union Minister asked the countries across the world to unite and reduce the price of fuel which is directly impacting the day-to-day lives of people.

G.K. Vasan appealed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to prepare for a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and said it was actively involved in curbing the infection. He called upon the Union government to provide employment opportunities and economic progress of people as the infection had taken lives of many people.

He also asked the DMK government to press the Central government for a permanent solution to the Mekedatu dam and Markenadeya dam issues as it affected the farmers and drinking water supply to many districts in the state.

The Tamil Maanila Congress leader said there was no need for the constitution of former Justice (retd) A.K. Rajan Commission regarding the study on the impact of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on socially and economically backward students. The Supreme Court judgment regarding NEET is final and that there was no need for parties to indulge in a political slugfest while students were busy preparing for the exams.

--IANS

aal/khz