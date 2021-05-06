  1. Sify.com
Tamil movie comedian Pandu, designer of AIADMK flag, passes away

Thu, May 6th, 2021
Chennai: Tamil movie comedian Pandu died on Thursday morning due to Covid-19.

Pandu is said to have designed the AIADMK flag and its poll symbol 'Two Leaves'. He was well known to AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.

Pandu and his wife tested positive and were admitted to a hospital. His wife is under treatment.

AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami condoled Pandu's death.

Apart from acting in movies, Pandu also ran a company called Capital Letters that designed name boards.

Pandu is survived by his wife and three sons.

