Tamil Nadu: 16,000 runners join Coimbatore marathon to raise awareness against cancer

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Nearly 16,000 people participated in the marathon organised by the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) for creating awareness about breast and lung cancer here on Sunday.



CCF managing trustee Dr T Balaji said: "This is our 7th edition of the marathon. Today's was our biggest marathon so far. We had 2,3026 people running the half marathon. We had 16,000 runners out of which 3,000 runners were women."

"It is an amazing journey growing in size. This is organised for raising awareness for generating support for cancer patients. The fund we raise from the marathon is used for helping cancer patients," he said.

DGP, Railway Police, Dr Sylender Babu said: "Coimbatore marathon is one of the marvellous marathons in Tamil Nadu. 16,000 people ran enthusiastically for the seventh time here."

"From the police, we had 50 runners including five IPS officers. We were representing the Police Department. Without running, there is no fitness. In other countries, people cycle, run or swim for fitness," he said. (ANI)

